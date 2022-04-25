Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.04.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.04.2022 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.04.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.04.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
56,95 $ 57,71 $ -0,76 $ -1,32% 22.04./23:27
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 64,72 $ 48,84 $
Tradegate (RT) 		53,60 € +0,66%  22.04.22
Düsseldorf 53,56 € +1,15%  22.04.22
Frankfurt 53,13 € +0,95%  22.04.22
München 53,13 € +0,95%  22.04.22
Hamburg 53,12 € +0,93%  22.04.22
Hannover 53,12 € +0,93%  22.04.22
Berlin 53,06 € +0,78%  22.04.22
Stuttgart 53,04 € +0,70%  22.04.22
Xetra 53,25 € 0,00%  22.04.22
Nasdaq 56,95 $ -1,32%  22.04.22
AMEX 56,855 $ -1,46%  22.04.22
NYSE 56,86 $ -1,52%  22.04.22
