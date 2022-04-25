Erweiterte Funktionen
Fastenal - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.04.2022 - US3119001044
24.04.22 21:44
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.04.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.04.2022 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.04.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.04.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|56,95 $
|57,71 $
|-0,76 $
|-1,32%
|22.04./23:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|64,72 $
|48,84 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|53,60 €
|+0,66%
|22.04.22
|Düsseldorf
|53,56 €
|+1,15%
|22.04.22
|Frankfurt
|53,13 €
|+0,95%
|22.04.22
|München
|53,13 €
|+0,95%
|22.04.22
|Hamburg
|53,12 €
|+0,93%
|22.04.22
|Hannover
|53,12 €
|+0,93%
|22.04.22
|Berlin
|53,06 €
|+0,78%
|22.04.22
|Stuttgart
|53,04 €
|+0,70%
|22.04.22
|Xetra
|53,25 €
|0,00%
|22.04.22
|Nasdaq
|56,95 $
|-1,32%
|22.04.22
|AMEX
|56,855 $
|-1,46%
|22.04.22
|NYSE
|56,86 $
|-1,52%
|22.04.22
