Xylem - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.05.2022 - US98419M1009
24.05.22 00:03
Das Instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 25.05.2022 The instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 24.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|81,24 $
|81,24 $
|- $
|0,00%
|23.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US98419M1009
|A1JMBU
|138,78 $
|79,62 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|76,48 €
|-1,15%
|23.05.22
|Xetra
|77,22 €
|+1,22%
|23.05.22
|Berlin
|76,19 €
|+0,87%
|23.05.22
|Frankfurt
|76,71 €
|+0,58%
|23.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|76,19 €
|+0,33%
|23.05.22
|NYSE
|81,24 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|München
|78,91 €
|-0,04%
|23.05.22
|Hannover
|76,71 €
|-0,27%
|23.05.22
|AMEX
|81,15 $
|-0,43%
|23.05.22
|Nasdaq
|81,26 $
|-0,52%
|23.05.22
|Stuttgart
|76,40 €
|-1,04%
|23.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
