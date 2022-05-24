Erweiterte Funktionen



Xylem - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 25.05.2022 - US98419M1009




24.05.22 00:03
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 25.05.2022 The instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 24.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.05.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
81,24 $ 81,24 $ -   $ 0,00% 23.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US98419M1009 A1JMBU 138,78 $ 79,62 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		76,48 € -1,15%  23.05.22
Xetra 77,22 € +1,22%  23.05.22
Berlin 76,19 € +0,87%  23.05.22
Frankfurt 76,71 € +0,58%  23.05.22
Düsseldorf 76,19 € +0,33%  23.05.22
NYSE 81,24 $ 0,00%  01:00
München 78,91 € -0,04%  23.05.22
Hannover 76,71 € -0,27%  23.05.22
AMEX 81,15 $ -0,43%  23.05.22
Nasdaq 81,26 $ -0,52%  23.05.22
Stuttgart 76,40 € -1,04%  23.05.22
  = Realtime
