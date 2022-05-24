Das Instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 25.05.2022 The instrument XY6 US98419M1009 XYLEM INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 24.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.05.2022