Erweiterte Funktionen
Tractor Supply Company - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.05.2022 - US8923561067
22.05.22 21:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.05.2022 The instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.05.2022
Finanztrends Video zu Tractor Supply Company
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|179,96 $
|183,76 $
|-3,80 $
|-2,07%
|20.05./22:57
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8923561067
|889826
|241,39 $
|170,82 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|166,10 €
|-4,28%
|20.05.22
|Xetra
|175,00 €
|+3,80%
|20.05.22
|Stuttgart
|174,92 €
|+2,34%
|20.05.22
|Berlin
|174,04 €
|+1,81%
|20.05.22
|Frankfurt
|173,66 €
|+1,19%
|20.05.22
|Hamburg
|173,02 €
|+0,95%
|20.05.22
|Hannover
|173,02 €
|+0,95%
|20.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|175,90 €
|+0,39%
|20.05.22
|München
|174,00 €
|+0,01%
|20.05.22
|Nasdaq
|179,96 $
|-2,07%
|20.05.22
|NYSE
|179,91 $
|-2,10%
|20.05.22
|AMEX
|179,50 $
|-2,25%
|20.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|26
|Ein Wert zum VERLIEBEN!
|28.05.20
|Teste gerade "Investor's Busine.
|15.09.03
|1
|@Eskimato / Wichtig für Trac.
|11.08.02