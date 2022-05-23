Erweiterte Funktionen



Tractor Supply Company - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.05.2022 - US8923561067




22.05.22 21:53
Das Instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.05.2022 The instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.05.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
179,96 $ 183,76 $ -3,80 $ -2,07% 20.05./22:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8923561067 889826 241,39 $ 170,82 $
Tradegate (RT) 		166,10 € -4,28%  20.05.22
Xetra 175,00 € +3,80%  20.05.22
Stuttgart 174,92 € +2,34%  20.05.22
Berlin 174,04 € +1,81%  20.05.22
Frankfurt 173,66 € +1,19%  20.05.22
Hamburg 173,02 € +0,95%  20.05.22
Hannover 173,02 € +0,95%  20.05.22
Düsseldorf 175,90 € +0,39%  20.05.22
München 174,00 € +0,01%  20.05.22
Nasdaq 179,96 $ -2,07%  20.05.22
NYSE 179,91 $ -2,10%  20.05.22
AMEX 179,50 $ -2,25%  20.05.22
