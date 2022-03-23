Erweiterte Funktionen



23.03.22 00:37
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DY2 US24906P1093 DENTSPLY SIRONA DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.03.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.03.2022 The instrument DY2 US24906P1093 DENTSPLY SIRONA DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.03.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.03.2022

