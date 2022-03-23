Erweiterte Funktionen
Cap Anleihe mit 90 % Mindest. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 24.03.2022 - US24906P1093
23.03.22 00:37
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DY2 US24906P1093 DENTSPLY SIRONA DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.03.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.03.2022 The instrument DY2 US24906P1093 DENTSPLY SIRONA DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.03.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.03.2022
Finanztrends Video zu Dentsply International
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,53 €
|100,63 €
|-0,10 €
|-0,10%
|22.03./18:19
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6BM3
|HVB6BM
|101,52 €
|99,15 €
Werte im Artikel
49,68
+0,87%
100,53
-0,10%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,53 €
|-0,10%
|22.03.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,53 €
|-0,10%
|22.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.