Dentsply International - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.09.2021 - US24906P1093




22.09.21 00:03
Das Instrument DY2 US24906P1093 DENTSPLY SIRONA DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.09.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 23.09.2021 The instrument DY2 US24906P1093 DENTSPLY SIRONA DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 22.09.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.09.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
59,28 $ 59,65 $ -0,37 $ -0,62% 21.09./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US24906P1093 A2AF0E 69,49 $ 41,53 $
Tradegate (RT) 		51,18 € +0,59%  21.09.21
Düsseldorf 50,72 € +0,75%  21.09.21
Xetra 51,18 € +0,59%  21.09.21
AMEX 59,32 $ -0,35%  21.09.21
Hannover 51,32 € -0,43%  21.09.21
NYSE 59,30 $ -0,59%  21.09.21
Nasdaq 59,28 $ -0,62%  21.09.21
Berlin 51,06 € -0,89%  21.09.21
Hamburg 51,04 € -0,97%  21.09.21
München 51,24 € -1,39%  21.09.21
Stuttgart 50,70 € -1,82%  21.09.21
Frankfurt 50,22 € -2,83%  21.09.21
