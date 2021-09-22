Erweiterte Funktionen
Dentsply International - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.09.2021 - US24906P1093
22.09.21 00:03
Das Instrument DY2 US24906P1093 DENTSPLY SIRONA DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.09.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 23.09.2021 The instrument DY2 US24906P1093 DENTSPLY SIRONA DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 22.09.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.09.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|59,28 $
|59,65 $
|-0,37 $
|-0,62%
|21.09./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US24906P1093
|A2AF0E
|69,49 $
|41,53 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|51,18 €
|+0,59%
|21.09.21
|Düsseldorf
|50,72 €
|+0,75%
|21.09.21
|Xetra
|51,18 €
|+0,59%
|21.09.21
|AMEX
|59,32 $
|-0,35%
|21.09.21
|Hannover
|51,32 €
|-0,43%
|21.09.21
|NYSE
|59,30 $
|-0,59%
|21.09.21
|Nasdaq
|59,28 $
|-0,62%
|21.09.21
|Berlin
|51,06 €
|-0,89%
|21.09.21
|Hamburg
|51,04 €
|-0,97%
|21.09.21
|München
|51,24 €
|-1,39%
|21.09.21
|Stuttgart
|50,70 €
|-1,82%
|21.09.21
|Frankfurt
|50,22 €
|-2,83%
|21.09.21
