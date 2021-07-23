Erweiterte Funktionen
Texas Instruments - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.07.2021 - US8825081040
23.07.21 00:01
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.07.2021 The instrument TII US8825081040 TEXAS INSTR. DL 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|183,91 $
|194,24 $
|-10,33 $
|-5,32%
|23.07./01:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8825081040
|852654
|197,58 $
|125,43 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|155,98 €
|-5,25%
|22.07.21
|Frankfurt
|157,46 €
|-1,24%
|22.07.21
|Hamburg
|157,02 €
|-1,34%
|22.07.21
|Hannover
|157,02 €
|-1,34%
|22.07.21
|Berlin
|156,94 €
|-1,38%
|22.07.21
|München
|156,60 €
|-1,52%
|22.07.21
|Stuttgart
|157,12 €
|-3,00%
|22.07.21
|Xetra
|156,90 €
|-3,51%
|22.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|157,16 €
|-3,87%
|22.07.21
|NYSE
|183,925 $
|-5,22%
|22.07.21
|AMEX
|183,69 $
|-5,23%
|22.07.21
|Nasdaq
|183,91 $
|-5,32%
|22.07.21
= Realtime
