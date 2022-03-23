Erweiterte Funktionen

Wheaton Precious Metals - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.03.2022 - CA9628791027




23.03.22 00:37
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.03.2022 The instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.03.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
48,10 $ 48,10 $ -   $ 0,00% 22.03./21:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA9628791027 A2DRBP 50,33 $ 36,39 $
Tradegate (RT) 		43,57 € -1,11%  22.03.22
Berlin 44,05 € +2,42%  22.03.22
Hannover 44,05 € +2,37%  22.03.22
München 44,10 € +1,64%  22.03.22
NYSE 48,10 $ 0,00%  23.03.22
Xetra 43,78 € -0,25%  22.03.22
Düsseldorf 43,73 € -0,34%  22.03.22
Hamburg 44,05 € -0,36%  22.03.22
Nasdaq 48,11 $ -0,85%  22.03.22
AMEX 48,10 $ -0,97%  22.03.22
Stuttgart 43,40 € -1,16%  22.03.22
Frankfurt 43,25 € -3,07%  22.03.22
