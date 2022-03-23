Erweiterte Funktionen
Wheaton Precious Metals - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.03.2022 - CA9628791027
23.03.22 00:37
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.03.2022 The instrument SII CA9628791027 WHEATON PREC. METALS EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.03.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|48,10 $
|48,10 $
|- $
|0,00%
|22.03./21:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA9628791027
|A2DRBP
|50,33 $
|36,39 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|43,57 €
|-1,11%
|22.03.22
|Berlin
|44,05 €
|+2,42%
|22.03.22
|Hannover
|44,05 €
|+2,37%
|22.03.22
|München
|44,10 €
|+1,64%
|22.03.22
|NYSE
|48,10 $
|0,00%
|23.03.22
|Xetra
|43,78 €
|-0,25%
|22.03.22
|Düsseldorf
|43,73 €
|-0,34%
|22.03.22
|Hamburg
|44,05 €
|-0,36%
|22.03.22
|Nasdaq
|48,11 $
|-0,85%
|22.03.22
|AMEX
|48,10 $
|-0,97%
|22.03.22
|Stuttgart
|43,40 €
|-1,16%
|22.03.22
|Frankfurt
|43,25 €
|-3,07%
|22.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
