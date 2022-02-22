Erweiterte Funktionen



3,00 Memory Express Airbag Z. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 22.02.2022 - US0382221051




22.02.22 01:16
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument AP2 US0382221051 APPLIED MATERIALS INC. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.02.2022 The instrument AP2 US0382221051 APPLIED MATERIALS INC. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 22.02.2022

Aktuell
Uran-Aktien starten jetzt durch - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Applied Materials


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
989,92 € 1.006,3 € -16,38 € -1,63% 21.02./17:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000CS8DHS9 CS8DHS 1.013 € 989,92 €
Werte im Artikel
989,92 minus
-1,63%
133,35 minus
-2,29%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		989,92 € -1,63%  21.02.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Elektroauto-Riese Tesla ($TSLA) steigt ins Lithium-Geschäft ein. Lithium Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...