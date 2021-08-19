Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.08.2021 The instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.08.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
193,01 $ 190,94 $ 2,07 $ +1,08% 18.08./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8923561067 889826 200,51 $ 127,79 $
Tradegate (RT) 		165,85 € +1,75%  18.08.21
Düsseldorf 166,05 € +2,18%  18.08.21
Xetra 165,95 € +1,93%  18.08.21
NYSE 193,34 $ +1,33%  18.08.21
Nasdaq 193,01 $ +1,08%  18.08.21
München 164,40 € -0,63%  18.08.21
AMEX 192,59 $ -1,30%  17.08.21
Berlin 161,75 € -2,24%  18.08.21
Stuttgart 161,70 € -2,27%  18.08.21
Frankfurt 161,95 € -2,29%  18.08.21
Hamburg 161,95 € -2,29%  18.08.21
Hannover 161,95 € -2,29%  18.08.21
