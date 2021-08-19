Erweiterte Funktionen
Tractor Supply Company - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 20.08.2021 - US8923561067
18.08.21 23:48
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 20.08.2021 The instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 19.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 20.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|193,01 $
|190,94 $
|2,07 $
|+1,08%
|18.08./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8923561067
|889826
|200,51 $
|127,79 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|165,85 €
|+1,75%
|18.08.21
|Düsseldorf
|166,05 €
|+2,18%
|18.08.21
|Xetra
|165,95 €
|+1,93%
|18.08.21
|NYSE
|193,34 $
|+1,33%
|18.08.21
|Nasdaq
|193,01 $
|+1,08%
|18.08.21
|München
|164,40 €
|-0,63%
|18.08.21
|AMEX
|192,59 $
|-1,30%
|17.08.21
|Berlin
|161,75 €
|-2,24%
|18.08.21
|Stuttgart
|161,70 €
|-2,27%
|18.08.21
|Frankfurt
|161,95 €
|-2,29%
|18.08.21
|Hamburg
|161,95 €
|-2,29%
|18.08.21
|Hannover
|161,95 €
|-2,29%
|18.08.21
