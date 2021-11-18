Erweiterte Funktionen
Tractor Supply Company - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.11.2021 - US8923561067
18.11.21 01:15
Das Instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.11.2021 The instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.11.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|226,33 $
|229,08 $
|-2,75 $
|-1,20%
|18.11./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8923561067
|889826
|230,78 $
|128,07 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|201,30 €
|-0,59%
|17.11.21
|Frankfurt
|201,50 €
|+3,65%
|17.11.21
|Berlin
|200,80 €
|+3,37%
|17.11.21
|Hamburg
|200,90 €
|+3,34%
|17.11.21
|Hannover
|200,90 €
|+3,34%
|17.11.21
|München
|200,90 €
|+2,97%
|17.11.21
|Xetra
|194,90 €
|0,00%
|15.11.21
|AMEX
|229,06 $
|0,00%
|16.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|199,50 €
|-1,19%
|17.11.21
|Nasdaq
|226,33 $
|-1,20%
|17.11.21
|NYSE
|226,10 $
|-1,29%
|17.11.21
|Stuttgart
|199,80 €
|-1,72%
|17.11.21
Aktuell
