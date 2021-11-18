Erweiterte Funktionen



18.11.21 01:15
Das Instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.11.2021 The instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.11.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
226,33 $ 229,08 $ -2,75 $ -1,20% 18.11./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8923561067 889826 230,78 $ 128,07 $
Tradegate (RT) 		201,30 € -0,59%  17.11.21
Frankfurt 201,50 € +3,65%  17.11.21
Berlin 200,80 € +3,37%  17.11.21
Hamburg 200,90 € +3,34%  17.11.21
Hannover 200,90 € +3,34%  17.11.21
München 200,90 € +2,97%  17.11.21
Xetra 194,90 € 0,00%  15.11.21
AMEX 229,06 $ 0,00%  16.11.21
Düsseldorf 199,50 € -1,19%  17.11.21
Nasdaq 226,33 $ -1,20%  17.11.21
NYSE 226,10 $ -1,29%  17.11.21
Stuttgart 199,80 € -1,72%  17.11.21
