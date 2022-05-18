Erweiterte Funktionen

Uniper - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.05.2022 - DE000UNSE018




17.05.22 23:58
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument UN01 DE000UNSE018 UNIPER SE NA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.05.2022 The instrument UN01 DE000UNSE018 UNIPER SE NA O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.05.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
23,82 € 24,26 € -0,44 € -1,81% 17.05./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000UNSE018 UNSE01 42,45 € 16,05 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		23,80 € -0,25%  17.05.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 23,8087 $ +4,93%  11.05.22
Düsseldorf 23,72 € +0,17%  17.05.22
Stuttgart 23,72 € +0,17%  17.05.22
München 24,02 € 0,00%  17.05.22
Berlin 24,02 € 0,00%  17.05.22
Hamburg 24,00 € -0,08%  17.05.22
Frankfurt 24,16 € -0,98%  17.05.22
Xetra 23,82 € -1,81%  17.05.22
Hannover 24,00 € -1,88%  17.05.22
  = Realtime
