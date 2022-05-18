Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Uniper":
Uniper - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.05.2022 - DE000UNSE018
17.05.22 23:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UN01 DE000UNSE018 UNIPER SE NA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 18.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.05.2022 The instrument UN01 DE000UNSE018 UNIPER SE NA O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 18.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.05.2022
Finanztrends Video zu Uniper
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|23,82 €
|24,26 €
|-0,44 €
|-1,81%
|17.05./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000UNSE018
|UNSE01
|42,45 €
|16,05 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|23,80 €
|-0,25%
|17.05.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|23,8087 $
|+4,93%
|11.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|23,72 €
|+0,17%
|17.05.22
|Stuttgart
|23,72 €
|+0,17%
|17.05.22
|München
|24,02 €
|0,00%
|17.05.22
|Berlin
|24,02 €
|0,00%
|17.05.22
|Hamburg
|24,00 €
|-0,08%
|17.05.22
|Frankfurt
|24,16 €
|-0,98%
|17.05.22
|Xetra
|23,82 €
|-1,81%
|17.05.22
|Hannover
|24,00 €
|-1,88%
|17.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|828
|Uniper mit Volldampf voraus
|08.05.22
|13
|RWE und Uniper
|13.12.16
|Löschung
|12.09.16