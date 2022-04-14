Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares STOXX Europe 600 Pe. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.04.2022 - DE000A0H08N1
13.04.22 23:49
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.04.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.04.2022 The instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.04.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.04.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|92,80 €
|92,88 €
|-0,08 €
|-0,09%
|13.04./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H08N1
|A0H08N
|108,95 €
|84,45 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|92,03 €
|+0,27%
|12.04.22
|
|92,54 €
|+0,35%
|13.04.22
|Hamburg
|92,89 €
|+1,34%
|13.04.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|92,62 €
|+0,40%
|13.04.22
|Xetra
|92,80 €
|-0,09%
|13.04.22
|Düsseldorf
|92,72 €
|-0,10%
|13.04.22
|Berlin
|92,57 €
|-0,74%
|13.04.22
|Frankfurt
|91,58 €
|-1,03%
|13.04.22
