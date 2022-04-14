Erweiterte Funktionen



iShares STOXX Europe 600 Pe. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.04.2022 - DE000A0H08N1




13.04.22 23:49
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.04.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 19.04.2022 The instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.04.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.04.2022

Aktuell
Milliardäre setzen jetzt auf Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.434% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
92,80 € 92,88 € -0,08 € -0,09% 13.04./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0H08N1 A0H08N 108,95 € 84,45 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		92,03 € +0,27%  12.04.22
 
Tradegate (RT) 		92,54 € +0,35%  13.04.22
Hamburg 92,89 € +1,34%  13.04.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 92,62 € +0,40%  13.04.22
Xetra 92,80 € -0,09%  13.04.22
Düsseldorf 92,72 € -0,10%  13.04.22
Berlin 92,57 € -0,74%  13.04.22
Frankfurt 91,58 € -1,03%  13.04.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium schießt über 77.500$ - Elektroauto-Riese Tesla ($TSLA) steigt ein. Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...