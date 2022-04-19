Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares STOXX Global Select D. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.04.2022 - DE000A0F5UH1
18.04.22 21:39
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ISPA DE000A0F5UH1 IS.S.GL.SE.D.100 U.ETF A. ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.04.2022 The instrument ISPA DE000A0F5UH1 IS.S.GL.SE.D.100 U.ETF A. ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.04.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,105 €
|30,79 €
|0,315 €
|+1,02%
|14.04./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0F5UH1
|A0F5UH
|31,20 €
|27,31 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|30,50 €
|+0,33%
|13.04.22
|
|31,18 €
|+0,79%
|14.04.22
|Xetra
|31,105 €
|+1,02%
|14.04.22
|Frankfurt
|30,835 €
|+0,47%
|14.04.22
|Düsseldorf
|30,895 €
|+0,44%
|14.04.22
|München
|30,84 €
|+0,15%
|14.04.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|30,815 €
|+0,10%
|14.04.22
|Hamburg
|30,835 €
|-0,02%
|14.04.22
|Berlin
|30,875 €
|-0,19%
|14.04.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
