iShares STOXX Global Select D. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 19.04.2022 - DE000A0F5UH1




18.04.22 21:39
Das Instrument ISPA DE000A0F5UH1 IS.S.GL.SE.D.100 U.ETF A. ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 19.04.2022 The instrument ISPA DE000A0F5UH1 IS.S.GL.SE.D.100 U.ETF A. ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 19.04.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,105 € 30,79 € 0,315 € +1,02% 14.04./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0F5UH1 A0F5UH 31,20 € 27,31 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		30,50 € +0,33%  13.04.22
 
Tradegate (RT) 		31,18 € +0,79%  14.04.22
Xetra 31,105 € +1,02%  14.04.22
Frankfurt 30,835 € +0,47%  14.04.22
Düsseldorf 30,895 € +0,44%  14.04.22
München 30,84 € +0,15%  14.04.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 30,815 € +0,10%  14.04.22
Hamburg 30,835 € -0,02%  14.04.22
Berlin 30,875 € -0,19%  14.04.22
  = Realtime
