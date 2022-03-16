Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares $ Treasury Bond UCITS. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.03.2022 - IE00BK95B138
16.03.22 00:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.03.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.03.2022 The instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.03.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.03.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,4048 €
|4,3933 €
|0,0115 €
|+0,26%
|15.03./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BK95B138
|A2PNJP
|4,55 €
|4,07 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,5273 €
|+2,88%
|04.03.22
|Stuttgart
|4,4112 €
|+1,62%
|15.03.22
|Düsseldorf
|4,4105 €
|+0,39%
|15.03.22
|Xetra
|4,4048 €
|+0,26%
|15.03.22
|Berlin
|4,3997 €
|+0,17%
|15.03.22
|Frankfurt
|4,3996 €
|-0,08%
|15.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.