16.03.22 00:53
Das Instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.03.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.03.2022 The instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.03.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.03.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,4048 € 4,3933 € 0,0115 € +0,26% 15.03./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BK95B138 A2PNJP 4,55 € 4,07 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,5273 € +2,88%  04.03.22
Stuttgart 4,4112 € +1,62%  15.03.22
Düsseldorf 4,4105 € +0,39%  15.03.22
Xetra 4,4048 € +0,26%  15.03.22
Berlin 4,3997 € +0,17%  15.03.22
Frankfurt 4,3996 € -0,08%  15.03.22
  = Realtime
