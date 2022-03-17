Erweiterte Funktionen

iShares Global Corp Bond UCIT. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.03.2022 - IE00B7J7TB45




17.03.22 00:36
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument IS0X IE00B7J7TB45 IS GBL CORP BD U.ETF DLD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.03.2022 The instrument IS0X IE00B7J7TB45 IS GBL CORP BD U.ETF DLD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.03.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
86,702 € 86,67 € 0,032 € +0,04% 16.03./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B7J7TB45 A1J0YD 92,49 € 85,08 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		94,7486 $ -0,92%  14.03.22
 
Tradegate (RT) 		86,0576 € -0,68%  16.03.22
Xetra 86,702 € +0,04%  16.03.22
München 86,468 € 0,00%  16.03.22
Frankfurt 86,476 € -0,08%  16.03.22
Düsseldorf 86,474 € -0,09%  16.03.22
Berlin 86,682 € -0,10%  16.03.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 86,43 € -0,13%  16.03.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 98,00 $ -2,00%  14.02.22
  = Realtime
