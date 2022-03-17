Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares Global Corp Bond UCIT. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.03.2022 - IE00B7J7TB45
17.03.22 00:36
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument IS0X IE00B7J7TB45 IS GBL CORP BD U.ETF DLD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.03.2022 The instrument IS0X IE00B7J7TB45 IS GBL CORP BD U.ETF DLD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.03.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|86,702 €
|86,67 €
|0,032 €
|+0,04%
|16.03./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B7J7TB45
|A1J0YD
|92,49 €
|85,08 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|94,7486 $
|-0,92%
|14.03.22
|
|86,0576 €
|-0,68%
|16.03.22
|Xetra
|86,702 €
|+0,04%
|16.03.22
|München
|86,468 €
|0,00%
|16.03.22
|Frankfurt
|86,476 €
|-0,08%
|16.03.22
|Düsseldorf
|86,474 €
|-0,09%
|16.03.22
|Berlin
|86,682 €
|-0,10%
|16.03.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|86,43 €
|-0,13%
|16.03.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|98,00 $
|-2,00%
|14.02.22
