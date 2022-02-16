Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.02.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.02.2022 The instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.02.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.02.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|219,51 $
|217,93 $
|1,58 $
|+0,73%
|15.02./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8923561067
|889826
|239,48 $
|148,43 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|192,60 €
|-0,18%
|15.02.22
|Frankfurt
|195,00 €
|+1,56%
|15.02.22
|Xetra
|193,30 €
|+1,02%
|15.02.22
|Düsseldorf
|193,60 €
|+0,86%
|15.02.22
|Nasdaq
|219,51 $
|+0,73%
|15.02.22
|Stuttgart
|193,25 €
|+0,57%
|15.02.22
|NYSE
|219,29 $
|+0,48%
|15.02.22
|AMEX
|219,15 $
|+0,43%
|15.02.22
|München
|193,75 €
|0,00%
|15.02.22
|Berlin
|191,30 €
|-0,16%
|15.02.22
|Hamburg
|190,95 €
|-0,42%
|15.02.22
|Hannover
|190,95 €
|-0,42%
|15.02.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
