Tractor Supply Company - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.02.2022 - US8923561067




16.02.22 00:59
Das Instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.02.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.02.2022 The instrument TR4 US8923561067 TRACTOR SUPPLY DL-,008 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 16.02.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.02.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
219,51 $ 217,93 $ 1,58 $ +0,73% 15.02./22:02
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8923561067 889826 239,48 $ 148,43 $
Tradegate (RT) 		192,60 € -0,18%  15.02.22
Frankfurt 195,00 € +1,56%  15.02.22
Xetra 193,30 € +1,02%  15.02.22
Düsseldorf 193,60 € +0,86%  15.02.22
Nasdaq 219,51 $ +0,73%  15.02.22
Stuttgart 193,25 € +0,57%  15.02.22
NYSE 219,29 $ +0,48%  15.02.22
AMEX 219,15 $ +0,43%  15.02.22
München 193,75 € 0,00%  15.02.22
Berlin 191,30 € -0,16%  15.02.22
Hamburg 190,95 € -0,42%  15.02.22
Hannover 190,95 € -0,42%  15.02.22
