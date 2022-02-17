Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument BPE5 GB0007980591 BP PLC DL-,25 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.02.2022 The instrument BPE5 GB0007980591 BP PLC DL-,25 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.02.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,808 €
|4,738 €
|0,07 €
|+1,48%
|16.02./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0007980591
|850517
|5,00 €
|3,06 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,824 €
|+2,07%
|16.02.22
|München
|4,82 €
|+3,66%
|16.02.22
|Hannover
|4,842 €
|+2,67%
|16.02.22
|Düsseldorf
|4,834 €
|+2,42%
|16.02.22
|Hamburg
|4,814 €
|+2,03%
|16.02.22
|Berlin
|4,84 €
|+1,89%
|16.02.22
|Stuttgart
|4,816 €
|+1,60%
|16.02.22
|Frankfurt
|4,81 €
|+1,56%
|16.02.22
|Xetra
|4,808 €
|+1,48%
|16.02.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,24 $
|0,00%
|16.02.22
