BP - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.02.2022 - GB0007980591




17.02.22 01:08
Das Instrument BPE5 GB0007980591 BP PLC DL-,25 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 17.02.2022 The instrument BPE5 GB0007980591 BP PLC DL-,25 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.02.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,808 € 4,738 € 0,07 € +1,48% 16.02./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0007980591 850517 5,00 € 3,06 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,824 € +2,07%  16.02.22
München 4,82 € +3,66%  16.02.22
Hannover 4,842 € +2,67%  16.02.22
Düsseldorf 4,834 € +2,42%  16.02.22
Hamburg 4,814 € +2,03%  16.02.22
Berlin 4,84 € +1,89%  16.02.22
Stuttgart 4,816 € +1,60%  16.02.22
Frankfurt 4,81 € +1,56%  16.02.22
Xetra 4,808 € +1,48%  16.02.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 5,24 $ 0,00%  16.02.22
  = Realtime
