14.01.22 01:01
Das Instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.01.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.01.2022 The instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.01.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.01.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
103,62 € 104,86 € -1,24 € -1,18% 13.01./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0H08N1 A0H08N 109,66 € 85,42 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		103,80 € -0,12%  12.01.22
 
Tradegate (RT) 		105,10 € +1,55%  12.01.22
Hamburg 104,26 € -0,52%  13.01.22
Frankfurt 103,54 € -1,13%  13.01.22
Xetra 103,62 € -1,18%  13.01.22
Düsseldorf 103,26 € -1,34%  13.01.22
Berlin 103,30 € -1,60%  13.01.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 102,64 € -1,99%  13.01.22
  = Realtime
