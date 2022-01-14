Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares STOXX Europe 600 Pe. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 17.01.2022 - DE000A0H08N1
14.01.22 01:01
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.01.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 17.01.2022 The instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.01.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 17.01.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|103,62 €
|104,86 €
|-1,24 €
|-1,18%
|13.01./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H08N1
|A0H08N
|109,66 €
|85,42 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|103,80 €
|-0,12%
|12.01.22
|
|105,10 €
|+1,55%
|12.01.22
|Hamburg
|104,26 €
|-0,52%
|13.01.22
|Frankfurt
|103,54 €
|-1,13%
|13.01.22
|Xetra
|103,62 €
|-1,18%
|13.01.22
|Düsseldorf
|103,26 €
|-1,34%
|13.01.22
|Berlin
|103,30 €
|-1,60%
|13.01.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|102,64 €
|-1,99%
|13.01.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.