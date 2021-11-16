Erweiterte Funktionen
Amundi Index Solutions - Amu. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.11.2021 - LU1931975236
16.11.21 01:12
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument PR1G LU1931975236 AMUN.I.S.-A.P.G.G.UEDREOD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.11.2021 The instrument PR1G LU1931975236 AMUN.I.S.-A.P.G.G.UEDREOD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,018 €
|21,019 €
|-0,001 €
|0,00%
|15.11./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1931975236
|A2PBLQ
|21,35 €
|20,09 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|21,0309 €
|-
|15.11.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|20,998 €
|+0,09%
|15.11.21
|München
|21,003 €
|0,00%
|15.11.21
|Xetra
|21,018 €
|0,00%
|15.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|20,963 €
|-0,05%
|15.11.21
|Berlin
|21,006 €
|-0,05%
|15.11.21
|Frankfurt
|20,877 €
|-0,56%
|15.11.21
