Amundi Index Solutions - Amu. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.11.2021 - LU1931975079
16.11.21 01:12
Das Instrument PR1C LU1931975079 AM.I.S.-A.P.EO CO.UEDREOD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.11.2021 The instrument PR1C LU1931975079 AM.I.S.-A.P.EO CO.UEDREOD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|20,789 €
|20,822 €
|-0,033 €
|-0,16%
|15.11./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1931975079
|A2PBLN
|21,11 €
|20,62 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|20,736 €
|-
|15.11.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|20,794 €
|+0,05%
|15.11.21
|München
|20,806 €
|-0,07%
|15.11.21
|Xetra
|20,789 €
|-0,16%
|15.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|20,753 €
|-0,19%
|15.11.21
|Frankfurt
|20,765 €
|-0,19%
|15.11.21
|Berlin
|20,781 €
|-0,20%
|15.11.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
