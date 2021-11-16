Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Amundi Index Solutions - Amundi Prime Eurozone UCITS ETF DR":
Amundi Index Solutions - Amu. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.11.2021 - LU1931974429
16.11.21 01:12
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument PR1Z LU1931974429 AMUN.I.S.-A.PR.EU.UEDREOD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.11.2021 The instrument PR1Z LU1931974429 AMUN.I.S.-A.PR.EU.UEDREOD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.11.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|28,42 €
|28,295 €
|0,125 €
|+0,44%
|15.11./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1931974429
|A2PBLH
|28,42 €
|21,35 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|28,435 €
|-
|15.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|28,355 €
|+0,57%
|15.11.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|28,35 €
|+0,51%
|15.11.21
|Frankfurt
|28,365 €
|+0,50%
|15.11.21
|München
|28,365 €
|+0,44%
|15.11.21
|Xetra
|28,42 €
|+0,44%
|15.11.21
|Berlin
|28,385 €
|+0,39%
|15.11.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.