iShares $ Treasury Bond UCITS. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.09.2021 - IE00BK95B138




16.09.21 00:09
Das Instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.09.2021 The instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.09.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,3447 € 4,3491 € -0,0044 € -0,10% 15.09./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BK95B138 A2PNJP 4,52 € 4,09 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,3299 € -0,34%  26.07.21
Frankfurt 4,3435 € +0,15%  15.09.21
Stuttgart 4,336 € +0,01%  15.09.21
Berlin 4,3427 € -0,07%  15.09.21
Düsseldorf 4,3371 € -0,10%  15.09.21
Xetra 4,3447 € -0,10%  15.09.21
  = Realtime
