iShares $ Treasury Bond UCITS. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.09.2021 - IE00BK95B138
16.09.21 00:09
Das Instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.09.2021 The instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.09.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,3447 €
|4,3491 €
|-0,0044 €
|-0,10%
|15.09./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BK95B138
|A2PNJP
|4,52 €
|4,09 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,3299 €
|-0,34%
|26.07.21
|Frankfurt
|4,3435 €
|+0,15%
|15.09.21
|Stuttgart
|4,336 €
|+0,01%
|15.09.21
|Berlin
|4,3427 €
|-0,07%
|15.09.21
|Düsseldorf
|4,3371 €
|-0,10%
|15.09.21
|Xetra
|4,3447 €
|-0,10%
|15.09.21
= Realtime
