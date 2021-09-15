Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares $ Treasury Bond UCITS. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.09.2021 - IE00BK95B138
14.09.21 23:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.09.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.09.2021 The instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.09.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.09.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,3491 €
|4,3385 €
|0,0106 €
|+0,24%
|14.09./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BK95B138
|A2PNJP
|4,52 €
|4,09 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,3299 €
|-0,44%
|26.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|4,3413 €
|+0,24%
|14.09.21
|Xetra
|4,3491 €
|+0,24%
|14.09.21
|Berlin
|4,3459 €
|+0,20%
|14.09.21
|Stuttgart
|4,343 €
|-0,02%
|14.09.21
|Frankfurt
|4,3369 €
|-0,05%
|14.09.21
= Realtime
