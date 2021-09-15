Erweiterte Funktionen



iShares $ Treasury Bond UCITS. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.09.2021 - IE00BK95B138




14.09.21 23:53
Das Instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.09.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.09.2021 The instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.09.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.09.2021

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,3491 € 4,3385 € 0,0106 € +0,24% 14.09./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BK95B138 A2PNJP 4,52 € 4,09 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,3299 € -0,44%  26.07.21
Düsseldorf 4,3413 € +0,24%  14.09.21
Xetra 4,3491 € +0,24%  14.09.21
Berlin 4,3459 € +0,20%  14.09.21
Stuttgart 4,343 € -0,02%  14.09.21
Frankfurt 4,3369 € -0,05%  14.09.21
