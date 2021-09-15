Das Instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.09.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.09.2021 The instrument SNA2 IE00BK95B138 ISHS DL TREASURY BD DL D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.09.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.09.2021