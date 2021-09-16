Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares Global Corp Bond UCIT. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.09.2021 - IE00B7J7TB45
16.09.21 00:09
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument IS0X IE00B7J7TB45 IS GBL CORP BD U.ETF DLD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 16.09.2021 The instrument IS0X IE00B7J7TB45 IS GBL CORP BD U.ETF DLD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.09.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|90,814 €
|90,844 €
|-0,03 €
|-0,03%
|15.09./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B7J7TB45
|A1J0YD
|91,51 €
|85,95 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|107,0971 $
|+0,07%
|13.09.21
|
|90,9602 €
|+0,13%
|15.09.21
|München
|90,862 €
|+0,21%
|15.09.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|90,67 €
|-0,01%
|15.09.21
|Xetra
|90,814 €
|-0,03%
|15.09.21
|Berlin
|90,816 €
|-0,03%
|15.09.21
|Düsseldorf
|90,668 €
|-0,04%
|15.09.21
|Frankfurt
|90,588 €
|-0,11%
|15.09.21
= Realtime
