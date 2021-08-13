Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares Euro Government Bond . - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.08.2021 - DE000A0H0785
12.08.21 23:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.08.2021 The instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.08.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|128,84 €
|128,735 €
|0,105 €
|+0,08%
|12.08./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H0785
|A0H078
|129,55 €
|124,96 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|127,39 €
|-0,13%
|11.08.21
|
|129,0296 €
|+0,19%
|12.08.21
|Xetra
|128,84 €
|+0,08%
|12.08.21
|Berlin
|128,70 €
|+0,08%
|12.08.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|128,78 €
|+0,08%
|12.08.21
|Frankfurt
|128,745 €
|+0,03%
|12.08.21
|Hamburg
|128,76 €
|+0,01%
|12.08.21
|Düsseldorf
|128,585 €
|-0,02%
|12.08.21
|München
|128,81 €
|-0,05%
|12.08.21
= Realtime
