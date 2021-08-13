Erweiterte Funktionen



iShares Euro Government Bond . - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.08.2021 - DE000A0H0785




12.08.21 23:50
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.08.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.08.2021 The instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.08.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.08.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
128,84 € 128,735 € 0,105 € +0,08% 12.08./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0H0785 A0H078 129,55 € 124,96 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		127,39 € -0,13%  11.08.21
 
Tradegate (RT) 		129,0296 € +0,19%  12.08.21
Xetra 128,84 € +0,08%  12.08.21
Berlin 128,70 € +0,08%  12.08.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 128,78 € +0,08%  12.08.21
Frankfurt 128,745 € +0,03%  12.08.21
Hamburg 128,76 € +0,01%  12.08.21
Düsseldorf 128,585 € -0,02%  12.08.21
München 128,81 € -0,05%  12.08.21
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...