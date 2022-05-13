Erweiterte Funktionen



iShares Euro Government Bond . - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.05.2022 - DE000A0H0785




12.05.22 23:56
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.05.2022 The instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.05.2022

Aktuell
Übernahme riesiger Uran-Lagerstätte
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
115,035 € 113,805 € 1,23 € +1,08% 12.05./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0H0785 A0H078 128,63 € 111,92 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		112,53 € +0,30%  11.05.22
 
Tradegate (RT) 		115,1071 € +0,74%  12.05.22
Berlin 114,96 € +1,25%  12.05.22
München 114,895 € +1,19%  12.05.22
Xetra 115,035 € +1,08%  12.05.22
Düsseldorf 115,00 € +1,05%  12.05.22
Hamburg 114,69 € +0,96%  12.05.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 114,88 € +0,90%  12.05.22
Frankfurt 114,765 € +0,79%  12.05.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Neue Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte nahe Tesla ($TSLA)? Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 22.111% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...