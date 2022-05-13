Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares Euro Government Bond . - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.05.2022 - DE000A0H0785
12.05.22 23:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.05.2022 The instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.05.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|115,035 €
|113,805 €
|1,23 €
|+1,08%
|12.05./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H0785
|A0H078
|128,63 €
|111,92 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|112,53 €
|+0,30%
|11.05.22
|
|115,1071 €
|+0,74%
|12.05.22
|Berlin
|114,96 €
|+1,25%
|12.05.22
|München
|114,895 €
|+1,19%
|12.05.22
|Xetra
|115,035 €
|+1,08%
|12.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|115,00 €
|+1,05%
|12.05.22
|Hamburg
|114,69 €
|+0,96%
|12.05.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|114,88 €
|+0,90%
|12.05.22
|Frankfurt
|114,765 €
|+0,79%
|12.05.22
= Realtime
