iShares Euro Government Bond . - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.11.2021 - DE000A0H0785
12.11.21 01:11
Das Instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.11.2021 The instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|126,41 €
|126,54 €
|-0,13 €
|-0,10%
|11.11./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H0785
|A0H078
|129,37 €
|124,61 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|125,33 €
|-0,32%
|10.11.21
|
|126,5811 €
|+0,12%
|11.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|126,205 €
|-0,05%
|11.11.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|126,18 €
|-0,05%
|11.11.21
|Xetra
|126,41 €
|-0,10%
|11.11.21
|München
|126,705 €
|-0,13%
|11.11.21
|Berlin
|126,08 €
|-0,13%
|11.11.21
|Hamburg
|126,40 €
|-0,49%
|11.11.21
|Frankfurt
|126,075 €
|-0,51%
|11.11.21
