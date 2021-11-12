Erweiterte Funktionen



12.11.21 01:11
Das Instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.11.2021 The instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.11.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
126,41 € 126,54 € -0,13 € -0,10% 11.11./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0H0785 A0H078 129,37 € 124,61 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		125,33 € -0,32%  10.11.21
 
Tradegate (RT) 		126,5811 € +0,12%  11.11.21
Düsseldorf 126,205 € -0,05%  11.11.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 126,18 € -0,05%  11.11.21
Xetra 126,41 € -0,10%  11.11.21
München 126,705 € -0,13%  11.11.21
Berlin 126,08 € -0,13%  11.11.21
Hamburg 126,40 € -0,49%  11.11.21
Frankfurt 126,075 € -0,51%  11.11.21
  = Realtime
