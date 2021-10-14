Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares STOXX Europe 600 Pe. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.10.2021 - DE000A0H08N1
14.10.21 00:01
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.10.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.10.2021 The instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.10.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.10.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|97,05 €
|95,37 €
|1,68 €
|+1,76%
|13.10./17:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H08N1
|A0H08N
|105,38 €
|78,19 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|94,39 €
|+0,02%
|12.10.21
|
|96,30 €
|+1,03%
|13.10.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|97,30 €
|+2,06%
|13.10.21
|Berlin
|96,79 €
|+1,82%
|13.10.21
|Düsseldorf
|96,95 €
|+1,80%
|13.10.21
|Xetra
|97,05 €
|+1,76%
|13.10.21
|Frankfurt
|96,74 €
|+1,49%
|13.10.21
|Hamburg
|95,13 €
|+0,66%
|13.10.21
Aktuell
