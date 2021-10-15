Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares STOXX Global Select D. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.10.2021 - DE000A0F5UH1
15.10.21 00:09
Das Instrument ISPA DE000A0F5UH1 IS.S.GL.SE.D.100 U.ETF A. ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.10.2021 The instrument ISPA DE000A0F5UH1 IS.S.GL.SE.D.100 U.ETF A. ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.10.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|29,01 €
|28,745 €
|0,265 €
|+0,92%
|14.10./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0F5UH1
|A0F5UH
|29,71 €
|20,39 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|28,48 €
|-0,11%
|12.10.21
|
|28,83 €
|-0,33%
|14.10.21
|Düsseldorf
|29,14 €
|+1,52%
|14.10.21
|Frankfurt
|29,005 €
|+1,24%
|14.10.21
|Xetra
|29,01 €
|+0,92%
|14.10.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|29,00 €
|+0,78%
|14.10.21
|München
|28,96 €
|+0,75%
|14.10.21
|Hamburg
|28,89 €
|+0,61%
|14.10.21
|Berlin
|28,865 €
|+0,09%
|14.10.21
