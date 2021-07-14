Erweiterte Funktionen



iShares Emerging Asia Local G. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.07.2021 - IE00B6QGFW01




14.07.21 00:02
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument IS0S IE00B6QGFW01 ISHSIII-EM.ASIA L.G.B.DLD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.07.2021 The instrument IS0S IE00B6QGFW01 ISHSIII-EM.ASIA L.G.B.DLD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.07.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
82,058 € 81,632 € 0,426 € +0,52% 13.07./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B6QGFW01 A1JTNB 85,41 € 79,62 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		96,9114 $ -0,27%  09.07.21
 
Tradegate (RT) 		82,3962 € +0,94%  13.07.21
Frankfurt 81,714 € +0,54%  13.07.21
Düsseldorf 81,72 € +0,52%  13.07.21
Xetra 82,058 € +0,52%  13.07.21
Berlin 82,058 € +0,52%  13.07.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 81,72 € +0,52%  13.07.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 98,8948 $ 0,00%  10.06.21
München 81,296 € -0,28%  13.07.21
  = Realtime
