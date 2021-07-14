Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares Emerging Asia Local G. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.07.2021 - IE00B6QGFW01
14.07.21 00:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument IS0S IE00B6QGFW01 ISHSIII-EM.ASIA L.G.B.DLD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.07.2021 The instrument IS0S IE00B6QGFW01 ISHSIII-EM.ASIA L.G.B.DLD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|82,058 €
|81,632 €
|0,426 €
|+0,52%
|13.07./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B6QGFW01
|A1JTNB
|85,41 €
|79,62 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|96,9114 $
|-0,27%
|09.07.21
|
|82,3962 €
|+0,94%
|13.07.21
|Frankfurt
|81,714 €
|+0,54%
|13.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|81,72 €
|+0,52%
|13.07.21
|Xetra
|82,058 €
|+0,52%
|13.07.21
|Berlin
|82,058 €
|+0,52%
|13.07.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|81,72 €
|+0,52%
|13.07.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|98,8948 $
|0,00%
|10.06.21
|München
|81,296 €
|-0,28%
|13.07.21
= Realtime
