iShares STOXX Europe 600 Pe. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.07.2021 - DE000A0H08N1
14.07.21 00:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.07.2021 The instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.07.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|104,86 €
|104,46 €
|0,40 €
|+0,38%
|13.07./17:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H08N1
|A0H08N
|105,60 €
|77,89 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|103,31 €
|+0,74%
|12.07.21
|
|104,26 €
|-0,29%
|13.07.21
|Berlin
|104,52 €
|+0,65%
|13.07.21
|Hamburg
|104,34 €
|+0,52%
|13.07.21
|Xetra
|104,86 €
|+0,38%
|13.07.21
|Frankfurt
|104,68 €
|+0,29%
|13.07.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|104,70 €
|+0,29%
|13.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|104,58 €
|+0,27%
|13.07.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
