iShares STOXX Europe 600 Pe. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.07.2021 - DE000A0H08N1




14.07.21 00:02
Das Instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.07.2021 The instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.07.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
104,86 € 104,46 € 0,40 € +0,38% 13.07./17:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0H08N1 A0H08N 105,60 € 77,89 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		103,31 € +0,74%  12.07.21
 
Tradegate (RT) 		104,26 € -0,29%  13.07.21
Berlin 104,52 € +0,65%  13.07.21
Hamburg 104,34 € +0,52%  13.07.21
Xetra 104,86 € +0,38%  13.07.21
Frankfurt 104,68 € +0,29%  13.07.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 104,70 € +0,29%  13.07.21
Düsseldorf 104,58 € +0,27%  13.07.21
  = Realtime
