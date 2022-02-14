Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares Euro Government Bond . - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.02.2022 - DE000A0H0785
13.02.22 22:46
Das Instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.02.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.02.2022 The instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.02.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.02.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|120,03 €
|120,115 €
|-0,085 €
|-0,07%
|11.02./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H0785
|A0H078
|128,82 €
|120,03 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|118,88 €
|-0,13%
|11.02.22
|
|119,9751 €
|+0,06%
|11.02.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|119,91 €
|+0,18%
|11.02.22
|Berlin
|120,32 €
|+0,13%
|11.02.22
|München
|120,345 €
|+0,04%
|11.02.22
|Düsseldorf
|119,865 €
|-0,04%
|11.02.22
|Xetra
|120,03 €
|-0,07%
|11.02.22
|Frankfurt
|119,795 €
|-0,34%
|11.02.22
|Hamburg
|119,92 €
|-0,61%
|11.02.22
= Realtime
