iShares Euro Government Bond . - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.02.2022 - DE000A0H0785




13.02.22 22:46
Das Instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.02.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 15.02.2022 The instrument EXHF DE000A0H0785 IS.E.G.B.C.1.5-10.5 U.ETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 14.02.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.02.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
120,03 € 120,115 € -0,085 € -0,07% 11.02./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0H0785 A0H078 128,82 € 120,03 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		118,88 € -0,13%  11.02.22
 
Tradegate (RT) 		119,9751 € +0,06%  11.02.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 119,91 € +0,18%  11.02.22
Berlin 120,32 € +0,13%  11.02.22
München 120,345 € +0,04%  11.02.22
Düsseldorf 119,865 € -0,04%  11.02.22
Xetra 120,03 € -0,07%  11.02.22
Frankfurt 119,795 € -0,34%  11.02.22
Hamburg 119,92 € -0,61%  11.02.22
