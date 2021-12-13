Erweiterte Funktionen
Gold Resource - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.12.2021
12.12.21 22:39
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GIH US38068T1051 GOLD RES CORP. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.12.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.12.2021 The instrument GIH US38068T1051 GOLD RES CORP. DL-,001 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.12.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.12.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,79 $
|1,80 $
|-0,01 $
|-0,56%
|10.12./23:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US38068T1051
|A0LCTL
|3,77 $
|1,55 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,588 €
|-0,63%
|10.12.21
|AMEX
|1,79 $
|-0,56%
|10.12.21
|Nasdaq
|1,78 $
|-1,11%
|10.12.21
|Stuttgart
|1,576 €
|-1,38%
|10.12.21
|NYSE
|1,78 $
|-1,66%
|10.12.21
|Düsseldorf
|1,566 €
|-1,88%
|10.12.21
|Xetra
|1,578 €
|-1,99%
|10.12.21
|Frankfurt
|1,57 €
|-4,03%
|10.12.21
|Berlin
|1,57 €
|-4,03%
|10.12.21
= Realtime
