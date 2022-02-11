Erweiterte Funktionen
Eli Lilly and Company - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.02.2022 - US5324571083
11.02.22 01:04
Das Instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.02.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.02.2022 The instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.02.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.02.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|239,64 $
|239,64 $
|- $
|0,00%
|10.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5324571083
|858560
|283,80 $
|178,60 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|211,00 €
|-0,89%
|10.02.22
|München
|212,60 €
|+1,72%
|10.02.22
|Berlin
|212,70 €
|+1,24%
|10.02.22
|Hannover
|212,60 €
|+1,14%
|10.02.22
|Hamburg
|212,20 €
|+0,95%
|10.02.22
|NYSE
|239,64 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Stuttgart
|212,20 €
|-0,75%
|10.02.22
|Düsseldorf
|210,30 €
|-0,94%
|10.02.22
|Xetra
|211,00 €
|-1,08%
|10.02.22
|AMEX
|239,43 $
|-1,44%
|10.02.22
|Nasdaq
|239,65 $
|-1,47%
|10.02.22
|Frankfurt
|209,50 €
|-1,50%
|10.02.22
= Realtime
