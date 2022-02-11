Erweiterte Funktionen



Eli Lilly and Company - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.02.2022 - US5324571083




11.02.22 01:04
Das Instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.02.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.02.2022 The instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.02.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.02.2022

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
239,64 $ 239,64 $ -   $ 0,00% 10.02./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5324571083 858560 283,80 $ 178,60 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		211,00 € -0,89%  10.02.22
München 212,60 € +1,72%  10.02.22
Berlin 212,70 € +1,24%  10.02.22
Hannover 212,60 € +1,14%  10.02.22
Hamburg 212,20 € +0,95%  10.02.22
NYSE 239,64 $ 0,00%  01:00
Stuttgart 212,20 € -0,75%  10.02.22
Düsseldorf 210,30 € -0,94%  10.02.22
Xetra 211,00 € -1,08%  10.02.22
AMEX 239,43 $ -1,44%  10.02.22
Nasdaq 239,65 $ -1,47%  10.02.22
Frankfurt 209,50 € -1,50%  10.02.22
  = Realtime
