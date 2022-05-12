Das Instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.05.2022 The instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.05.2022