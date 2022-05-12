Erweiterte Funktionen



Das Instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.05.2022 The instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.05.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
286,69 $ 286,69 $ -   $ 0,00% 11.05./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5324571083 858560 313,88 $ 191,80 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		273,45 € +0,96%  11.05.22
Düsseldorf 274,40 € +0,99%  11.05.22
Stuttgart 274,40 € +0,85%  11.05.22
Nasdaq 286,66 $ +0,41%  11.05.22
AMEX 286,47 $ +0,31%  11.05.22
Frankfurt 275,25 € 0,00%  11.05.22
NYSE 286,69 $ 0,00%  01:00
Hamburg 275,50 € -0,18%  11.05.22
Hannover 271,15 € -1,09%  11.05.22
Berlin 270,75 € -1,42%  11.05.22
München 271,80 € -1,45%  11.05.22
Xetra 267,60 € -2,03%  11.05.22
