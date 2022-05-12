Erweiterte Funktionen
Eli Lilly and Company - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.05.2022 - US5324571083
11.05.22 23:51
Das Instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.05.2022 The instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|286,69 $
|286,69 $
|- $
|0,00%
|11.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5324571083
|858560
|313,88 $
|191,80 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|273,45 €
|+0,96%
|11.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|274,40 €
|+0,99%
|11.05.22
|Stuttgart
|274,40 €
|+0,85%
|11.05.22
|Nasdaq
|286,66 $
|+0,41%
|11.05.22
|AMEX
|286,47 $
|+0,31%
|11.05.22
|Frankfurt
|275,25 €
|0,00%
|11.05.22
|NYSE
|286,69 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Hamburg
|275,50 €
|-0,18%
|11.05.22
|Hannover
|271,15 €
|-1,09%
|11.05.22
|Berlin
|270,75 €
|-1,42%
|11.05.22
|München
|271,80 €
|-1,45%
|11.05.22
|Xetra
|267,60 €
|-2,03%
|11.05.22
= Realtime
