iShares Emerging Asia Local G. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.01.2022 - IE00B6QGFW01
13.01.22 01:01
Das Instrument IS0S IE00B6QGFW01 ISHSIII-EM.ASIA L.G.B.DLD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.01.2022 The instrument IS0S IE00B6QGFW01 ISHSIII-EM.ASIA L.G.B.DLD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.01.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|83,392 €
|83,582 €
|-0,19 €
|-0,23%
|12.01./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B6QGFW01
|A1JTNB
|84,94 €
|75,38 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|94,927 $
|+0,13%
|10.01.22
|
|84,3339 €
|+1,16%
|03.01.22
|Frankfurt
|83,336 €
|+0,33%
|12.01.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|95,4578 $
|0,00%
|05.01.22
|München
|82,762 €
|-0,04%
|12.01.22
|Berlin
|83,376 €
|-0,20%
|12.01.22
|Xetra
|83,392 €
|-0,23%
|12.01.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|82,75 €
|-0,37%
|12.01.22
|Düsseldorf
|82,758 €
|-0,40%
|12.01.22
= Realtime
