13.01.22 01:01
Das Instrument IS0S IE00B6QGFW01 ISHSIII-EM.ASIA L.G.B.DLD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.01.2022 The instrument IS0S IE00B6QGFW01 ISHSIII-EM.ASIA L.G.B.DLD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.01.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
83,392 € 83,582 € -0,19 € -0,23% 12.01./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B6QGFW01 A1JTNB 84,94 € 75,38 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		94,927 $ +0,13%  10.01.22
 
Tradegate (RT) 		84,3339 € +1,16%  03.01.22
Frankfurt 83,336 € +0,33%  12.01.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 95,4578 $ 0,00%  05.01.22
München 82,762 € -0,04%  12.01.22
Berlin 83,376 € -0,20%  12.01.22
Xetra 83,392 € -0,23%  12.01.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 82,75 € -0,37%  12.01.22
Düsseldorf 82,758 € -0,40%  12.01.22
  = Realtime
