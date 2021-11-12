Erweiterte Funktionen
Eli Lilly and Company - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.11.2021 - US5324571083
12.11.21 01:11
Das Instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.11.2021 The instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|262,63 $
|262,63 $
|- $
|0,00%
|11.11./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5324571083
|858560
|275,60 $
|138,75 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|230,30 €
|-0,13%
|11.11.21
|Hamburg
|231,20 €
|+2,39%
|11.11.21
|München
|231,00 €
|+2,35%
|11.11.21
|Hannover
|230,40 €
|+2,04%
|11.11.21
|Berlin
|229,50 €
|+1,86%
|11.11.21
|Xetra
|230,40 €
|+0,39%
|11.11.21
|NYSE
|262,63 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Düsseldorf
|229,40 €
|-0,22%
|11.11.21
|Frankfurt
|229,30 €
|-0,61%
|11.11.21
|Stuttgart
|229,10 €
|-0,69%
|11.11.21
|AMEX
|262,87 $
|-0,70%
|11.11.21
|Nasdaq
|262,64 $
|-0,74%
|11.11.21
