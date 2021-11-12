Erweiterte Funktionen



12.11.21 01:11
Das Instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.11.2021 The instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.11.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
262,63 $ 262,63 $ -   $ 0,00% 11.11./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5324571083 858560 275,60 $ 138,75 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		230,30 € -0,13%  11.11.21
Hamburg 231,20 € +2,39%  11.11.21
München 231,00 € +2,35%  11.11.21
Hannover 230,40 € +2,04%  11.11.21
Berlin 229,50 € +1,86%  11.11.21
Xetra 230,40 € +0,39%  11.11.21
NYSE 262,63 $ 0,00%  01:00
Düsseldorf 229,40 € -0,22%  11.11.21
Frankfurt 229,30 € -0,61%  11.11.21
Stuttgart 229,10 € -0,69%  11.11.21
AMEX 262,87 $ -0,70%  11.11.21
Nasdaq 262,64 $ -0,74%  11.11.21
  = Realtime
