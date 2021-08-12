Erweiterte Funktionen
Eli Lilly and Company - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.08.2021 - US5324571083
11.08.21 23:50
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.08.2021 The instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.08.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|264,10 $
|264,10 $
|- $
|0,00%
|11.08./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5324571083
|858560
|272,93 $
|129,24 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|224,30 €
|-2,48%
|11.08.21
|Hamburg
|231,10 €
|+1,14%
|11.08.21
|Frankfurt
|231,20 €
|+0,96%
|11.08.21
|München
|229,80 €
|+0,66%
|11.08.21
|Hannover
|229,40 €
|+0,39%
|11.08.21
|Stuttgart
|230,00 €
|+0,26%
|11.08.21
|Berlin
|229,20 €
|0,00%
|11.08.21
|NYSE
|264,10 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Xetra
|227,70 €
|-0,61%
|11.08.21
|Düsseldorf
|227,30 €
|-1,22%
|11.08.21
|Nasdaq
|264,18 $
|-1,94%
|11.08.21
|AMEX
|263,78 $
|-1,96%
|11.08.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|22
|Eli Lilly and Company (WKN: 8.
|24.06.21
|13
|Eli Lilly Gewinn + Prognose +,.
|23.11.16
|2
|Diabetes Allianz
|30.05.11
|8
|Pharma - Skandal bei Eli Lilly .
|14.09.09
|Eli Lilly: FDA Approval for Eff.
|11.07.09