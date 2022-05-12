Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares Global Clean Energy UC. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.05.2022 - IE00B1XNHC34
11.05.22 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument IQQH IE00B1XNHC34 ISHSII-GL.CL.ENERGY DLDIS ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.05.2022 The instrument IQQH IE00B1XNHC34 ISHSII-GL.CL.ENERGY DLDIS ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.05.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,515 €
|9,38 €
|0,135 €
|+1,44%
|11.05./17:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B1XNHC34
|A0MW0M
|12,70 €
|8,55 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,0345 $
|-5,91%
|09.05.22
|
|9,33 €
|-1,29%
|11.05.22
|Xetra
|9,515 €
|+1,44%
|11.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|9,387 €
|+0,45%
|11.05.22
|Berlin
|9,433 €
|+0,02%
|11.05.22
|München
|9,525 €
|-0,27%
|11.05.22
|Hamburg
|9,476 €
|-0,85%
|11.05.22
|Frankfurt
|9,315 €
|-1,08%
|11.05.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|9,276 €
|-2,00%
|11.05.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|10,3058 $
|-3,71%
|09.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|118
|Wird hier die Zukunft gehandel.
|25.02.22
|Strategie des iShares Global Cl.
|15.01.22