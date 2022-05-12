Erweiterte Funktionen



iShares Global Clean Energy UC. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.05.2022 - IE00B1XNHC34




11.05.22 23:51
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument IQQH IE00B1XNHC34 ISHSII-GL.CL.ENERGY DLDIS ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.05.2022 The instrument IQQH IE00B1XNHC34 ISHSII-GL.CL.ENERGY DLDIS ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.05.2022

Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock übernimmt riesige Uran-Lagerstätte
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,515 € 9,38 € 0,135 € +1,44% 11.05./17:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B1XNHC34 A0MW0M 12,70 € 8,55 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		10,0345 $ -5,91%  09.05.22
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,33 € -1,29%  11.05.22
Xetra 9,515 € +1,44%  11.05.22
Düsseldorf 9,387 € +0,45%  11.05.22
Berlin 9,433 € +0,02%  11.05.22
München 9,525 € -0,27%  11.05.22
Hamburg 9,476 € -0,85%  11.05.22
Frankfurt 9,315 € -1,08%  11.05.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 9,276 € -2,00%  11.05.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 10,3058 $ -3,71%  09.05.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Potentielle Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
118 Wird hier die Zukunft gehandel. 25.02.22
  Strategie des iShares Global Cl. 15.01.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...