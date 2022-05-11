Erweiterte Funktionen



iShares Global Clean Energy UC. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.05.2022 - IE00B1XNHC34




11.05.22 00:06
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument IQQH IE00B1XNHC34 ISHSII-GL.CL.ENERGY DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.05.2022 The instrument IQQH IE00B1XNHC34 ISHSII-GL.CL.ENERGY DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.05.2022

Aktuell
Milliardäre kaufen jetzt Uran - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
416% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,38 € 9,526 € -0,146 € -1,53% 10.05./17:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B1XNHC34 A0MW0M 12,70 € 8,55 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		10,6646 $ -3,07%  06.05.22
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,491 € +0,33%  10.05.22
München 9,551 € +1,35%  10.05.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 9,465 € +0,52%  10.05.22
Berlin 9,431 € -0,57%  10.05.22
Frankfurt 9,417 € -0,98%  10.05.22
Hamburg 9,557 € -1,24%  10.05.22
Xetra 9,38 € -1,53%  10.05.22
Düsseldorf 9,345 € -2,21%  10.05.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 10,3058 $ -3,71%  09.05.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) und Albemarle ($ALB). Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 4.609% Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
118 Wird hier die Zukunft gehandel. 25.02.22
  Strategie des iShares Global Cl. 15.01.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...