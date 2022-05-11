Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares Global Clean Energy UC. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.05.2022 - IE00B1XNHC34
11.05.22 00:06
Das Instrument IQQH IE00B1XNHC34 ISHSII-GL.CL.ENERGY DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.05.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.05.2022 The instrument IQQH IE00B1XNHC34 ISHSII-GL.CL.ENERGY DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.05.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,38 €
|9,526 €
|-0,146 €
|-1,53%
|10.05./17:45
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B1XNHC34
|A0MW0M
|12,70 €
|8,55 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,6646 $
|-3,07%
|06.05.22
|
|9,491 €
|+0,33%
|10.05.22
|München
|9,551 €
|+1,35%
|10.05.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|9,465 €
|+0,52%
|10.05.22
|Berlin
|9,431 €
|-0,57%
|10.05.22
|Frankfurt
|9,417 €
|-0,98%
|10.05.22
|Hamburg
|9,557 €
|-1,24%
|10.05.22
|Xetra
|9,38 €
|-1,53%
|10.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|9,345 €
|-2,21%
|10.05.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|10,3058 $
|-3,71%
|09.05.22
