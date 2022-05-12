Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares Listed Private Equity U. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.05.2022 - IE00B1TXHL60
11.05.22 23:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument IQQL IE00B1TXHL60 ISHSII-LIST.PRIV.EQ.DLDIS ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.05.2022 The instrument IQQL IE00B1TXHL60 ISHSII-LIST.PRIV.EQ.DLDIS ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.05.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|24,505 €
|23,98 €
|0,525 €
|+2,19%
|11.05./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B1TXHL60
|A0MM0N
|30,31 €
|22,58 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|23,898 €
|-3,77%
|09.05.22
|
|23,955 €
|-0,70%
|11.05.22
|Xetra
|24,505 €
|+2,19%
|11.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|24,43 €
|+2,00%
|11.05.22
|Frankfurt
|24,585 €
|+1,76%
|11.05.22
|München
|24,355 €
|+1,75%
|11.05.22
|Hamburg
|24,245 €
|+0,73%
|11.05.22
|Berlin
|24,035 €
|-0,25%
|11.05.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|24,055 €
|-0,31%
|11.05.22
= Realtime
