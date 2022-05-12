Erweiterte Funktionen



11.05.22 23:51
Das Instrument IQQL IE00B1TXHL60 ISHSII-LIST.PRIV.EQ.DLDIS ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.05.2022 The instrument IQQL IE00B1TXHL60 ISHSII-LIST.PRIV.EQ.DLDIS ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.05.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
24,505 € 23,98 € 0,525 € +2,19% 11.05./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B1TXHL60 A0MM0N 30,31 € 22,58 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		23,898 € -3,77%  09.05.22
 
Tradegate (RT) 		23,955 € -0,70%  11.05.22
Xetra 24,505 € +2,19%  11.05.22
Düsseldorf 24,43 € +2,00%  11.05.22
Frankfurt 24,585 € +1,76%  11.05.22
München 24,355 € +1,75%  11.05.22
Hamburg 24,245 € +0,73%  11.05.22
Berlin 24,035 € -0,25%  11.05.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 24,055 € -0,31%  11.05.22
