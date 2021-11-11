Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares $ Corp Bond SRI 0-3y. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 11.11.2021 - IE00BZ048579
11.11.21 01:10
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SNAV IE00BZ048579 ISHSII-DCB 0-3ESG ETF DLD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.11.2021 The instrument SNAV IE00BZ048579 ISHSII-DCB 0-3ESG ETF DLD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.11.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,4398 €
|4,4264 €
|0,0134 €
|+0,30%
|10.11./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BZ048579
|A2DS7Y
|4,45 €
|4,15 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,4172 €
|-0,41%
|04.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|4,4419 €
|+0,50%
|10.11.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|4,4382 €
|+0,48%
|10.11.21
|Frankfurt
|4,4246 €
|+0,35%
|10.11.21
|Berlin
|4,44 €
|+0,33%
|10.11.21
|Xetra
|4,4398 €
|+0,30%
|10.11.21
|München
|4,4319 €
|+0,15%
|10.11.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.