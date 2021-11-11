Erweiterte Funktionen



11.11.21 01:10
Das Instrument SNAV IE00BZ048579 ISHSII-DCB 0-3ESG ETF DLD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.11.2021 The instrument SNAV IE00BZ048579 ISHSII-DCB 0-3ESG ETF DLD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.11.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,4398 € 4,4264 € 0,0134 € +0,30% 10.11./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BZ048579 A2DS7Y 4,45 € 4,15 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,4172 € -0,41%  04.11.21
Düsseldorf 4,4419 € +0,50%  10.11.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 4,4382 € +0,48%  10.11.21
Frankfurt 4,4246 € +0,35%  10.11.21
Berlin 4,44 € +0,33%  10.11.21
Xetra 4,4398 € +0,30%  10.11.21
München 4,4319 € +0,15%  10.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
