10.11.21 01:14
Das Instrument IQQL IE00B1TXHL60 ISHSII-LIST.PRIV.EQ.DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.11.2021 The instrument IQQL IE00B1TXHL60 ISHSII-LIST.PRIV.EQ.DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.11.2021

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
29,845 € 29,96 € -0,115 € -0,38% 09.11./17:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B1TXHL60 A0MM0N 30,19 € 17,86 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Fondsgesellschaft 		29,9809 € +0,23%  05.11.21
 
Tradegate (RT) 		30,00 € +0,10%  09.11.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 32,98 $ +1,20%  19.10.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 29,79 € -0,23%  09.11.21
Düsseldorf 29,755 € -0,35%  09.11.21
Xetra 29,845 € -0,38%  09.11.21
Berlin 29,84 € -0,40%  09.11.21
Hamburg 29,815 € -0,63%  09.11.21
Frankfurt 29,73 € -0,90%  09.11.21
München 29,72 € -1,00%  09.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
