Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares Listed Private Equity U. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 11.11.2021 - IE00B1TXHL60
10.11.21 01:14
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument IQQL IE00B1TXHL60 ISHSII-LIST.PRIV.EQ.DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.11.2021 The instrument IQQL IE00B1TXHL60 ISHSII-LIST.PRIV.EQ.DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.11.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|29,845 €
|29,96 €
|-0,115 €
|-0,38%
|09.11./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B1TXHL60
|A0MM0N
|30,19 €
|17,86 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|29,9809 €
|+0,23%
|05.11.21
|
|30,00 €
|+0,10%
|09.11.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|32,98 $
|+1,20%
|19.10.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|29,79 €
|-0,23%
|09.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|29,755 €
|-0,35%
|09.11.21
|Xetra
|29,845 €
|-0,38%
|09.11.21
|Berlin
|29,84 €
|-0,40%
|09.11.21
|Hamburg
|29,815 €
|-0,63%
|09.11.21
|Frankfurt
|29,73 €
|-0,90%
|09.11.21
|München
|29,72 €
|-1,00%
|09.11.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|IE00B1TXHL6 - iShares Listed .
|29.08.21