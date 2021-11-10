Erweiterte Funktionen



APA Corp - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 11.11.2021 - GB0007980591




10.11.21 01:14
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument BPE5 GB0007980591 BP PLC DL-,25 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.11.2021 The instrument BPE5 GB0007980591 BP PLC DL-,25 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.11.2021

Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
Nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.464% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu BP


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
30,01 $ 30,66 $ -0,65 $ -2,12% 10.11./01:29
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US03743Q1085 A2QQVE 31,14 $ 9,57 $
Werte im Artikel
4,03 minus
-0,35%
30,01 minus
-2,12%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		25,895 € -2,12%  09.11.21
München 25,94 € +0,27%  09.11.21
NYSE 30,02 $ -2,06%  09.11.21
AMEX 30,005 $ -2,10%  09.11.21
Nasdaq 30,01 $ -2,12%  09.11.21
Xetra 26,07 € -2,65%  09.11.21
Frankfurt 25,90 € -3,43%  09.11.21
Berlin 25,72 € -4,10%  09.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Hot Stock startet Exploration - Massives Kaufsignal. 255% Lithium Aktientip nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
142 APACHE..ÖL verkauf ab Quell. 08.11.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...