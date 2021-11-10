Finanztrends Video zu BP



mehr >

Das Instrument BPE5 GB0007980591 BP PLC DL-,25 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.11.2021 The instrument BPE5 GB0007980591 BP PLC DL-,25 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.11.2021