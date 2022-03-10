Erweiterte Funktionen
Regions Financial - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.03.2022 - US7591EP1005
10.03.22 01:02
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.03.2022 The instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.03.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,45 $
|22,45 $
|- $
|0,00%
|09.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US7591EP1005
|A0B6XA
|25,56 $
|18,02 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|19,80 €
|-2,94%
|08.03.22
|Nasdaq
|22,45 $
|+4,96%
|09.03.22
|AMEX
|22,44 $
|+4,81%
|09.03.22
|Berlin
|19,70 €
|+3,14%
|09.03.22
|München
|19,40 €
|+2,65%
|09.03.22
|Hannover
|19,60 €
|+2,62%
|09.03.22
|Stuttgart
|19,70 €
|+2,60%
|09.03.22
|Düsseldorf
|20,00 €
|+1,52%
|09.03.22
|Frankfurt
|20,00 €
|+1,01%
|09.03.22
|NYSE
|22,45 $
|0,00%
|00:30
|Xetra
|20,20 €
|-0,98%
|09.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
