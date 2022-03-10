Erweiterte Funktionen

Regions Financial - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.03.2022 - US7591EP1005




10.03.22 01:02
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.03.2022 The instrument RN7 US7591EP1005 REGIONS FINANCIAL DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.03.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,45 $ 22,45 $ -   $ 0,00% 09.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US7591EP1005 A0B6XA 25,56 $ 18,02 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		19,80 € -2,94%  08.03.22
Nasdaq 22,45 $ +4,96%  09.03.22
AMEX 22,44 $ +4,81%  09.03.22
Berlin 19,70 € +3,14%  09.03.22
München 19,40 € +2,65%  09.03.22
Hannover 19,60 € +2,62%  09.03.22
Stuttgart 19,70 € +2,60%  09.03.22
Düsseldorf 20,00 € +1,52%  09.03.22
Frankfurt 20,00 € +1,01%  09.03.22
NYSE 22,45 $ 0,00%  00:30
Xetra 20,20 € -0,98%  09.03.22
  = Realtime
