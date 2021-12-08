Erweiterte Funktionen
Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.12.2021
08.12.21 01:03
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CORE US EQ.DR D ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.12.2021 The instrument LCUS LU1781540957 MUL-LYX.CORE US EQ.DR D ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.12.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,324 €
|14,892 €
|0,432 €
|+2,90%
|07.12./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1781540957
|LYX0YB
|15,51 €
|11,07 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|14,78 €
|-3,16%
|03.12.21
|Xetra
|15,324 €
|+2,90%
|07.12.21
|Frankfurt
|15,238 €
|+2,47%
|07.12.21
|Düsseldorf
|15,248 €
|+2,25%
|07.12.21
|Stuttgart
|15,198 €
|+2,05%
|07.12.21
|Berlin
|15,214 €
|+1,96%
|07.12.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.