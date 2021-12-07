Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF -":
 Fonds    


Lyxor Euro Government Inflatio. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.12.2021




07.12.21 01:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument E15H LU1650491795 MUL-LYCOEOGOINLIBD D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.12.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.12.2021 The instrument E15H LU1650491795 MUL-LYCOEOGOINLIBD D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.12.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.12.2021

Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme
35 mal günstiger als Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 85 mal als NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
152,325 € 152,245 € 0,08 € +0,05% 06.12./17:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU1650491795 LYX042 153,60 € 140,90 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		152,181 € -0,04%  06.12.21
Stuttgart 151,83 € +1,23%  06.12.21
Düsseldorf 151,835 € +0,35%  06.12.21
Frankfurt 152,21 € +0,14%  06.12.21
Xetra 152,325 € +0,05%  06.12.21
München 151,96 € 0,00%  06.12.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...