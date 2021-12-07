Erweiterte Funktionen
Lyxor Euro Government Inflatio. - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.12.2021
07.12.21 01:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument E15H LU1650491795 MUL-LYCOEOGOINLIBD D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.12.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.12.2021 The instrument E15H LU1650491795 MUL-LYCOEOGOINLIBD D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.12.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.12.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|152,325 €
|152,245 €
|0,08 €
|+0,05%
|06.12./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU1650491795
|LYX042
|153,60 €
|140,90 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|152,181 €
|-0,04%
|06.12.21
|Stuttgart
|151,83 €
|+1,23%
|06.12.21
|Düsseldorf
|151,835 €
|+0,35%
|06.12.21
|Frankfurt
|152,21 €
|+0,14%
|06.12.21
|Xetra
|152,325 €
|+0,05%
|06.12.21
|München
|151,96 €
|0,00%
|06.12.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
