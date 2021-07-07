Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "General Mills":
General Mills - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.07.2021
06.07.21 23:58
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.07.2021 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.07.2021
Finanztrends Video zu General Mills
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|59,84 $
|59,84 $
|- $
|0,00%
|06.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|66,14 $
|53,96 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|50,80 €
|-0,51%
|06.07.21
|Frankfurt
|51,34 €
|+0,75%
|06.07.21
|Berlin
|50,84 €
|+0,24%
|06.07.21
|Stuttgart
|50,86 €
|+0,16%
|06.07.21
|München
|50,90 €
|0,00%
|06.07.21
|NYSE
|59,84 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|AMEX
|59,83 $
|-0,60%
|06.07.21
|Nasdaq
|59,80 $
|-0,63%
|06.07.21
|Xetra
|50,42 €
|-0,79%
|06.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|50,50 €
|-0,82%
|06.07.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|93
|General Mills (GIS)
|30.06.21
|21
|Der Bärenmarkt verzehrt mein .
|12.04.18
|6
|"china mobile" und "general mill.
|17.01.13