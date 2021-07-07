Erweiterte Funktionen

General Mills - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.07.2021




06.07.21 23:58
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.07.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.07.2021 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.07.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.07.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
59,84 $ 59,84 $ -   $ 0,00% 06.07./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3703341046 853862 66,14 $ 53,96 $
Tradegate (RT) 		50,80 € -0,51%  06.07.21
Frankfurt 51,34 € +0,75%  06.07.21
Berlin 50,84 € +0,24%  06.07.21
Stuttgart 50,86 € +0,16%  06.07.21
München 50,90 € 0,00%  06.07.21
NYSE 59,84 $ 0,00%  01:00
AMEX 59,83 $ -0,60%  06.07.21
Nasdaq 59,80 $ -0,63%  06.07.21
Xetra 50,42 € -0,79%  06.07.21
Düsseldorf 50,50 € -0,82%  06.07.21
