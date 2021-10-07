Erweiterte Funktionen



General Mills - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.10.2021 - US3703341046




07.10.21 00:05
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.10.2021 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.10.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
62,13 $ 62,13 $ -   $ 0,00% 06.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3703341046 853862 64,65 $ 53,96 $
Tradegate (RT) 		53,50 € +0,83%  06.10.21
Stuttgart 53,48 € +1,02%  06.10.21
Nasdaq 62,17 $ +1,02%  06.10.21
AMEX 62,15 $ +0,88%  06.10.21
Frankfurt 53,22 € +0,64%  06.10.21
Düsseldorf 53,12 € +0,45%  06.10.21
Xetra 53,20 € +0,42%  06.10.21
München 52,90 € 0,00%  06.10.21
NYSE 62,13 $ 0,00%  01:00
Berlin 52,84 € -0,11%  06.10.21
