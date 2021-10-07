Erweiterte Funktionen
General Mills - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.10.2021 - US3703341046
07.10.21 00:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.10.2021 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.10.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|62,13 $
|62,13 $
|- $
|0,00%
|06.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|64,65 $
|53,96 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|53,50 €
|+0,83%
|06.10.21
|Stuttgart
|53,48 €
|+1,02%
|06.10.21
|Nasdaq
|62,17 $
|+1,02%
|06.10.21
|AMEX
|62,15 $
|+0,88%
|06.10.21
|Frankfurt
|53,22 €
|+0,64%
|06.10.21
|Düsseldorf
|53,12 €
|+0,45%
|06.10.21
|Xetra
|53,20 €
|+0,42%
|06.10.21
|München
|52,90 €
|0,00%
|06.10.21
|NYSE
|62,13 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Berlin
|52,84 €
|-0,11%
|06.10.21
= Realtime
