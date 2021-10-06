Erweiterte Funktionen
General Mills - XETR : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 07.10.2021 - US3703341046
06.10.21 00:11
Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 06.10.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 07.10.2021 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 06.10.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 07.10.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|61,54 $
|61,54 $
|- $
|0,00%
|05.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|64,65 $
|53,96 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|53,10 €
|+0,42%
|05.10.21
|Stuttgart
|53,14 €
|+2,35%
|05.10.21
|Berlin
|52,90 €
|+1,73%
|05.10.21
|München
|52,90 €
|+1,57%
|05.10.21
|Xetra
|52,98 €
|+0,99%
|05.10.21
|Düsseldorf
|52,88 €
|+0,57%
|05.10.21
|AMEX
|61,61 $
|+0,23%
|05.10.21
|Frankfurt
|52,88 €
|+0,15%
|05.10.21
|Nasdaq
|61,54 $
|+0,14%
|05.10.21
|NYSE
|61,54 $
|0,00%
|01:00
= Realtime
